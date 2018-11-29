Shimla gets multi-storey parking to ease traffic congestion �

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Thursday a 13-storey car parking facility with capacity to house 850 vehicles in Shimla. The multi-storey parking at Tutikandi area near ISBT, built at the cost of Rs 82 crore, aims to ease the traffic congestion and attract more tourists to Shimla.At the occasion, the CM said the parking complex was one of the biggest projects in the popular hill station. The project was sanctioned during the tenure of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. A new lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road was also scheduled to be inaugurated along with the multi-level parking facility, but it was delayed due to some technical issues.The state government has also invested Rs 8 cr in renovation of the Town Hall building which the CM said is the unique selling point of Shimla apart from the Gaiety Theatre.The CM also mentioned about renovation of the Bantony Castle at the cost of Rs 26 cr with the Asian Development Bank's assistance. PTI DJI MAZ DPB