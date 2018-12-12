Shimla receives season's first snowfall

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla Wednesday morning received season's first snowfall which has brought cheers on the faces of tourists and local hoteliers.Tourists have gathered on the Ridge and Mall Road to experience snowfall. Snow frozen on the leaves of the trees and on the rooftops of the buildings especially located on the Ridge, Mall Road and Jakhu is giving a pleasant look.Shimla has so far received 3.8 cm snowfall, the Meteorological department said.Snowfall is still continuing and hotels expect that tourists from nearby areas of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will soon visit Shimla in a large number to experience the snowfall. Another tourist destination Kufri located in Shimla district also received 7 cm snowfall, the MeT Centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.Besides tourist spot Dalhousie in Chamba district got 1.5 cm snowfall while Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district also received 6 cm and 3 cm snowfall respectively, he added. PTI DJI RCJ