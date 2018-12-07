Shimla's Mall Road gets new lift

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) A new lift connecting Shimla's Cart Road and the Mall Road was inaugurated Friday.The lift has a carrying capacity of 26 persons and is equipped with facilities including emergency alarm system, music, telephone connectivity and a clock, an official said.It has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.20 crore, he added.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the lift which is adjacent to the old one. The existing lift was opened to the public in 1974.The lift is constructed by the Department of Tourism under Shimla beautification plan with funds from Asian Development Bank.Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone for the project in November, 2016. PTI DJI SOMSOM