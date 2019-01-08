ShipKaro Cuts Down the Price Barrier for E-commerce Merchants

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, India, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ShipKaro, the logistics aggregator service provider from Hippo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is making great strides in improving e-commerce logistics across India. Combining cutting-edge technology, long-term association with multiple shipping partners on a single platform, it has set a new benchmark for e-commerce delivery solutions. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805556/ShipKaro_Logo.jpg )Riding on the volume discounts from the partners, ShipKaro is able to offer shipping rates as low as Rs. 32 for a half kg parcel, which includes a free pickup. The pay-per-use model gives the customers freedom from paying any fixed monthly charges. The payment is based on their usage of the service. Also, retailers can easily offer COD (Cash-On-Delivery) on their stores without worrying about the hassles that come with it. ShipKaro has streamlined COD management and remittance process where the COD amount is automatically credited to the retailers' bank account. With a mobile interface for handling logistics on the go, ShipKaro platform has eased supply-chain woes and worries for etailers across industry verticals.The platform now has 8000+ clients who sell on a variety of e-commerce platforms. ShipKaro now integrates with even more marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart etc. along with platforms like StoreHippo, Magento, Woocommerce, Opencart, Shopify, and custom built stores. The ease of integrating ShipKaro with any platform and the option of using multiple world-class logistics providers has ironed out the delivery service difficulties for many businesses.ShipKaro not only offers efficient, automated and discounted e-commerce logistics but also helps businesses by providing additional benefits like:Widest delivery coverage across IndiaNo entry level or monthly limit on ordersHassle-free COD deliveries and automated weekly remittance cycleEasily trackable shipments for maximum visibility Inbuilt customer engagement tools like Unified Notifications (Email, SMS, Browser, Mobile Push)Predictive inputs on peak season logistics planning and crisis handling Facility to integrate with any custom/ new logistics provider that is not on ShipKaro panelAn all-inclusive platform for solopreneurs, SMEs as well as enterprise e-commerce ownersAnother great stride of ShipKaro in the past few months is the onboarding of even more international logistics providers like USPS, UPS, Fetcher, FedEx, Aramex along with a strong partnership with domestic logistics providers like Delhivery, EcomExpress, Holisol, DTDC, Bluedart and Gati. This has eased the pain-point of international clients hugely.Elaborating the need for a comprehensive logistics solution for businesses, StoreHippo founder and CEO, Rajiv Kumar said, " Despite having a market value of $35 billion, there was a dearth of holistic logistics solution for etailers. We have seen businesses suffer due to this. With ShipKaro our aim was to bring SMEs at par with e-commerce bigwigs and also give better supply-chain services to merchants with international clients. ShipKaro is all about making streamlined and cost-effective delivery solution available to e-commerce merchants irrespective of the size of their business."About Us ShipKaro is a logistics aggregator product offered by Hippo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in Gurgaon- Delhi/NCR. ShipKaro supplements the logistics services offered on StoreHippo e-commerce platform. ShipKaro offers a comprehensive e-commerce logistics solution and processes a large number of e-commerce orders on its simplified and automated platform. It also passes the economies of scale to business owners enabling them to avail world class logistics services at affordable rates without going through tedious paperwork or hefty upfront payments.For more information please visit https://www.shipkaro.com Source: Hippo Innovations Private Limited PWRPWR