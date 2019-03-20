Shipping body urges govt to provide seafarers facility to cast votes outside India

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) As the country gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, shipping body MASSA has urged the government to provide sailing Indian seafarers facility to cast their votes outside India.Although the population of Indian seafarers is pegged at around two lakh currently, it is estimated that on an average, about 90,000 seafarers discharge their professional obligations aboard cargo vessels sailing outside territorial borders of India at any given point of time.Maritime Association of Ship-owners Ship-managers and Agents (MASSA) CEO Shiv Halbe said the association has urged the government to take necessary steps so that sailing seafarers are not denied their right to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.MASSA has requested Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandavia to facilitate sailing Indian seafarers an opportunity to cast their votes in a territory outside India through a regulated mechanism, MASSA said in a statement."The seafarers are the torch bearers of our national trade, staying away from their home and families for months. They should be given the choice and facilities to exercise their franchise, which is a right under the Constitution."Approximately, 2,00,000 Indian seafarers are involved in this noble profession. As per the data of Directorate General of Shipping, about 87 per cent of the seafarers are sailing on 'foreign' flag ships and virtually act as the nation's ambassadors, visiting ports and countries, not even known to many of our country men," Halbe said.The seafarers are the face of the country, discharging their duties in a professional manner and thereby opening up the possibility of higher employment for their brethren, Halbe said.The DG Shipping data shows the number of seafarers grew from estimated 108,000 in 2013 to 208,000 in 2018.Indias oldest shipping union, National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) also passed a similar resolution in its annual general body meeting held recently.NUSI General Secretary and Treasurer Abdulgani Serang said, "Indian Seafarers who are sailing outside India during the election days should be allowed to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in a legitimate manner through the support of Indian Embassies across the globe".Any electoral policy sanctioned by the Election Commission of India enabling sailing Indian seafarers, an opportunity to vote outside India will eventually prove beneficial for the country's maritime sector, NUSI said. PTI NAM RVKBAL