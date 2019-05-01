Shiv Sena demand for ban on burqa will fan Islamophobia: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said the Shiv Sena's demand for ban on burqa in public places was unwarranted and will "fan the flames of Islamophobia". "Shiv Sena's call to ban burqa is unwarranted & will fan the flames of Islamophobia. It also influences people to look at Muslim women who follow the Islamic dress code with suspicion. Sad that the diversity our country takes great pride in is under attack," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet. The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Wednesday welcomed Sri Lankan government's decision to ban burqa and masks on grounds of national security and asked the Narendra Modi-led regime to follow suit. "We welcome the decision by the Sri Lankan president. If this can happen in Ravana's Lanka, when will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya," it said. A senior Sena leader, however, said the editorial was not the official stand of the party. Sri Lanka banned any form of face covering after the coordinated blasts hit three churches and three luxury hotels, killing over 250 people and inuring more than 500 others. PTI MIJ SMNSMN