Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

/R Ghaziabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne men here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (45), nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja, they said. Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted Amit Kumar's car near his house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony in the afternoon and fired at him indiscriminately. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. The victim owned a farmhouse in the Kavi Nagar industrial area, he said. Investigation revealed that Amit Kumar was killed due to a monetary dispute, the SP said. The probe in the case is on, he added. PTI Corr AQSAQS