scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

/R Ghaziabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne men here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (45), nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja, they said. Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted Amit Kumar's car near his house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony in the afternoon and fired at him indiscriminately. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. The victim owned a farmhouse in the Kavi Nagar industrial area, he said. Investigation revealed that Amit Kumar was killed due to a monetary dispute, the SP said. The probe in the case is on, he added. PTI Corr AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos