Shiv Sena questions PM Modi's silence over Rafale deal

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Rafale aircraft deal, the Shiv Sena Thursday said it has led to further "suspicion" among the people about something being amiss in it. The Sena sarcastically said people will now believe there was no Rafale scam in the Defence Ministry like there was no irrigation scam in Maharashtra. "The prime minister has remained silent till the end and by placing details of the Rafale deal in a sealed enveloped and submitting it in the Supreme Court, it (the government) has given more room for suspicion. How will anybody know if the envelope contains the truth or is an empty one?" it questioned in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. The Centre Monday submitted price details of the Rafale fighter jets in a sealed envelope in the Supreme Court. Government sources said the Centre has submitted "all details" about the decisions taken with regard to the Rafale deal. While the opposition parties, led by the Congress, have continually alleged that the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from a French firm was a 'scam', the Centre has maintained that all rules and regulations governing such purchases were followed. The BJP's bickering ally, Shiv Sena, which is a constituent in the state and Central governments, claimed the irrigation scam cost the Maharashtra exchequer Rs 60,000 crore, adding that the ruling party had blamed NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare for it. The Sena said even after four years of coming to power, no action has been taken against the accused. These leaders have refuted the allegations several times.