Shivpal Yadav meets UP Governor over VHP public meeting in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) As devotees poured in Ayodhya on Sunday to attend the VHP's 'Dharam Sabha', Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik urging him to maintain law and order in the state.The Vishva Hindu Group (VHP), a right-wing group, has called for a public meeting in Ayodhya to press for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town which is considered to be Lord Ram's birthplace.The organisers have claimed that more than 3 lakh devotees are likely to arrive for the meeting."We met the governor and handed over a memorandum to him asking him to look into the build-up in the past couple of days with thousands of people reaching Ayodhya, where prohibitory orders are already in force," Yadav told reporters.The PSP leader, accompanied by his party workers, walked to the Raj Bhavan here from his party office.Yadav said he urged the governor to ensure that the law and order is maintained at all costs so that a repeat of what happened in 1992 is avoided.A frenzied group of 'kar sewaks' (right-wing activists) had razed the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, triggering riots."We have urged the governor to direct the government to control the situation and if that is not done, he should send his report to the central government for the state government's dismissal," Yadav said.PSP's chief spokesperson C P Rai said the party sought the governor's help in maintaining peace and amity.The governor has assured us that he is keeping a watch and taking stock of the situation at regular intervals, he said.He said the PSP workers also staged a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan's gate and raised slogans against the state government. PTI SAB DIVDIV