SHO suspended, 21 cops sent to Police Lines over custodial death in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Aug 17 (Raj) An SHO was suspended and 21 other police personnel posted at the Mahavir Nagar police station of Kota were sent to the Police Lines in connection with the custodial death of a man last week, officials said on Wednesday. The SHO, identified as Mahesh Singh, was suspended on Tuesday evening, they said. The police officials sent to the Police Lines included a sub-inspector and four assistant sub-inspectors, said SP (City) Deepak Bhargava on Wednesday morning. The action against the policemen was taken in compliance with the norms on custodian death and directions by the state police headquarters, the SP said, adding that a judicial probe into the case was underway. Hanuman Koli had died during treatment at the New Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness on Friday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Mill said. A youth had lodged a complaint at the Mahavir Nagar police station that Koli, along with two others, had thrashed him following which police arrested him under Section 151 of the CrPC, he added. "The exact reason behind the death will come out after the probe is over. There was no injury mark on the body of Hanuman Koli," ASP Mill said. Hanuman Koli, a native of Badakhera village under the Lakheri police station of Bundi, was a daily wager. He was living separately from his family for the past some time, ASP Mill added. His family had alleged that the police personnel thrashed up in custody. Fresh staff was deputed at the Mahavir Nagar police station on Wednesday morning, the ASP said.