Shobha Q4 net profit surges 42% to Rs 65 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Realty firm Shobha Ltd has reported a 42.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, on higher sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 46 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose over 32 per cent to Rs 789.2 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 601.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses, however, remained higher at Rs 698.5 crore as against Rs 525.6 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the 2017-18.

The companys scrip closed at Rs 529.85 apiece on May 18 on the BSE. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL

