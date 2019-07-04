Shoolini Students Bag Prestigious Grants

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SOLAN, India, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University have been awarded national grants and international scholarships to pursue research in their fields of specialisation. Two students, Amanpreet Kaur Virk and Aaliya Ali, both PhD scholars, have bagged a prestigious grant of Rs 10 lakh award by Department of Science and Technology under India Innovation Growth Programme sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts 2.0 University Challenge, 2019. Shoolini University Vice Chancellor, Prof. P K Khosla, while congratulating the students, said here today that the project was among over 800 entries from across the country including those from IITs and other established institutions. Their project relates to developing water purifier using Moringa seeds through dip bags for easy and and cheap filtration of water. The two research scholars have been awarded the grant to develop a prototype for bigger but handy purifier filters which could be used easily by people living in rural areas who depend on steams and rivers for potable water. The awarded project was submitted by the two students under the guidance of Prof. Saurabh Kulshrestha, Dean, Research and Development. Meanwhile, three post graduate students of Pharmacy department of the University have been awarded with travel bursary of Rs 50,000 per person for presenting their research work at the 34th World Congress of Neurology at Dubai in October. Lakshay Thakur, Ajay Sharma and Rahul Kumar of Masters in Pharmacy (first year), have been given the grant for research work in the form of abstract in the field of neurological science by World Federation of Neurology. They are working on treatment of the dreaded Alzheimer's. So far very limited treatment is available and that too only to subside the symptoms and not cure the disease. Their participation would open up future opportunities to collaborate and work for higher studies, according to Dr. Rohit Goyal, professor of pharmacology who will also be attending the Congress and shall deliver a talk on lifestyle-related factors leading to Alzheimer's.About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For more information, visit - https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg PWRPWR