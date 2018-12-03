Shoolini University Among Top Patent Filers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SOLAN, India, December 3, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The university has filed 105 patents this year so farHimachal-based Shoolini University has emerged among top patent filers in the country which includes the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg )The nine year old private university, which is managed by a Trust, has filed 105 patents so far this year. It hopes to file at least 10 more before the end of the year.As per the latest data available on central institutions with the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), only three such institutions have filed over 100 patents so far this year. These are IIT Madras (132), IIT Bombay (104) and Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru (101) While IIT Delhi has so far filed 96 patents.Prof. P.K. Khosla, Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University said, "The University has crossed the milestone of filing over 200 patents and aims at filing 100 patents every year. Our thrust is also on converting research into technology with its refinement for commercialisation. For pharmaceutical based patents, the focus shall be on clinical trials. The facilities for this are created in-house and also in partnership with industry."Most of the patents relate to drug discovery, enzymes and peptides, disaster management and designing of agro-based tools particularly for application in hill farming. "We have already generated a revenue of Rs 12 lakhs from patents," he disclosed.The total number of patents filed since the inception of Shoolini University now stands at 207.The largest number of patents have been filed by the University's Biotech, Bioengineering and Food technology departments which have together filed 81 patents, core Engineering has filed 63 patents while Pharmaceuticals Sciences, Basic Sciences and Management Department have filed the rest.About Shoolini University:Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.Source: Shoolini University PWRPWR