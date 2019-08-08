Shoot movies in J&K, invest there: PM to film industry

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exhorted the film industry to start shooting films in Jammu and Kashmir again, saying as the situation returns to normal, crews not only from India but abroad too will descend on the picturesque state. In his address to the nation days after Parliament approved abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh--Modi recalled the time when Kashmir was a favoured destination for Bollywood film shoots. "There was hardly any film which was not shot in Kashmir ... now situation will normalise in Jammu and Kashmir. Then people not only from India but world over will go there to shoot movies," he said. The 1964 hit 'Kashmir ki Kali', 'Jaanwar', 'Three Idiots' are some of the movies shot in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Known the world over for its shikaras, lakes, snow-clad mountains and lush green meadows, Kashmir had been a favoured destination of the filmmakers both from the Bollywood and regional cinema. "Every film will bring along several employment opportunities ... I request the Hindi film industry, Telugu and Tamil film industry and people associated with it to certainly think about investment in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, from shooting to establishment of theatres," he said. PTI NAB GSN NAB GSNGSN