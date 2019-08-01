Shooting of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Badboy' complete

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) It's a wrap for filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's rom-com "Badboy", the makers announced on Thursday.The shooting of the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin, completed in 60 days.The movie was shot in Bengaluru and Mumbai.The team will now "shoot few songs in abroad over the upcoming days," the press release from the makers read."Badboy" is produced by Inbox Pictures. PTI RDSRDS