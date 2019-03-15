Shootings in New Zealand despicable act of terrorism: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the mass shootings in New Zealand that killed 49 people and termed it "a despicable act of terrorism". He said the world stands in need of compassion and understanding and not bigotry and hate-filled extremism. "The New Zealand Shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," he said on Twitter. Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the New Zealand incident as a "crime against humanity" as he called for a fight against bigotry and hatred. "What happened in New Zealand is a crime against humanity. It is a dangerous reminder that hatred and bigotry must be fought at every turn. The families of the victims remain in our thoughts & prayers," he said. PTI SKC SKC SMNSMN