Shop damaged after explosives go off; 1 arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly storing explosive substances in his shop in Baseda village here, police said Sunday. Anshul Singhal was arrested Saturday under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Baseda police outpost in-charge, Gyanendra Yadav said. The officer said the shop was damaged after the explosives went off.We are probing the incident further, Yadav added. PTI CORR SRY