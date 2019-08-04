Shopkeeper shoots wife, kills self in J&K's Doda

Bhadarwah/Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old shopkeeper allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after shooting at and critically injuring his wife in Doda district, police said.Ankush Sharma fired at his wife Ashwani (23) from his licensed 12-bore gun at his home in village Gatha around 1.15 pm and then shot himself, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bhadarwah, Aadil Rishu, said. Sharma died instantly of a gunshot wound in his neck, while his wife suffered injuries on her chest and was rushed to a government hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.The reason behind Sharma taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officer added.A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he said. PTI CORR TAS AD RCJ