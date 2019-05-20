scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Shopkeeper shot dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, May 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said. Four men came on a motorcycle to Amit Kumar's pesticide shop on Majra road and fired at him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said. Amit Kumar died on the spot, he added. The search for the men is underway, the SP said. PTI Corr AD AQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos