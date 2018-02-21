Shopping,food passe for trevellers, more want live experiences

Mumbai, Feb 21(PTI) Travelling is no longer limited to just sightseeing, shopping and food, as an increasing number of people want to get into live activities during their holidays, finds a survey.

About 57 per cent of a survey respondents want to spend extra money on varied experiences during their holidays, as 63 per cent Millennials, 62 per cent Gen X, 63 per cent of the Boomers prefer such activities, says a survey by online travel agency Expedia.

The survey, conducted among 1,250 Indians in the 18-65 age bracket, compares travel preferences and behavior of consumers across multiple generations--Gen Z (18-21 years), Millennials (22-30), Gen X (31-45) and Baby Boomers (46-65).

Within leisure, 74 per cent of Gen Z prefer connecting with near and dear ones, 81 per cent of the Millennials want to spend time with the loved ones, 78 per cent of the Gen X and 80 per cent of the Boomers would also like to do the same.

When it comes to adventure and exploring, 76 per cent of the Gen Z, 81 per cent of the Millennials, 69 of the per cent Gen X and 66 per cent of the Boomers are all for it.

But unique experiences and living like a local is also catching up with Gen Z (62 per cent), Millennials (71), Gen X (20) and Boomers (66) preferring it.

The survey also reveals that while overall 36 per cent Indians travelled alone last year, 71 per cent of them were Millennials. Boomers and Gen X split their travel time evenly between travelling with others and alone.

Social media plays a major influencer while deciding on destinations and experiences for Gen Z and Millennial with about 66 per cent of them posting a potential travel trip on social media to get the opinion of their friends and family before booking a trip.

Saving for travel is a top priority, especially for the Millennials, and the lowest chance of the Gen Z holding on their purse-strings, says the survey.

Overall 83 per cent respondents save money for travel with 69 per cent Gen Z, 91 per cent Millennials, 80 per cent Gen X and 75 per cent Boomers doing the same.

Interestingly, the survey reveals that 70 per cent Boomers, 74 per cent of Gen X and 81 per cent of the Millennials are willing to spend half or more than Rs 1,000,000 on leisure travel, while 77 per cent of Gen Z would allocate half or less for the same. PTI SM BEN BEN