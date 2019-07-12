Shops closed, taxis off roads in protest at Uttarakhand's Gairsain

Gopeshwar, Jul 11 (PTI) Shops kept their shutters down and taxis stayed off the roads at Gairsain and Mehalchauri in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Thursday in protest against the judicial custody of 12 agitators demanding permanent capital status to the hill town.The Ramganga Taxi Union and local traders staged a dharna, demanding withdrawal of cases against the agitators who were taken into judicial custody on Wednesday in the course of a stir for permanent capital status for Gairsain.Former chief minister Harish Rawat is likely to arrive at Gairsain on Friday to back the agitators.Gairsain is an emotive issue with a large section of people who fought for statehood to Uttarakhand having been in favour of the remote hill town being made the permanent capital. PTI Corr ALM IJT