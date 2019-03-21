Short-span bridge handed over to Army by Larsen & Toubro

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) In another example of indigenisation of defence equipment, a five-metre short-span bridge was formally handed over to the Indian Army on Wednesday at a ceremony at the Talegaon facility of Larsen & Toubro, the Defence Ministry said. The bridge is indigenously designed and developed and is the result of close coordination between the Corps of Engineers and the DRDO laboratory in Pune, the ministry said. "The equipment has been manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Limited and has been delivered three months ahead of schedule. All stakeholders have put in concerted efforts to overcome challenges and realise the 'Make in India' initiative of the government, which aims to ensure self sufficiency in our defence needs," a statement said. The bridge will meet the important requirement of providing mobility to own forces by speedy establishment of bridges. The bridge is one of the numerous indigenous projects of Corps of Engineers which have made significant progress. PTI PR SMNSMN