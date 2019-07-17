Shortage of anti-rabies vaccines at Safdarjung and some Delhi govt hospitals: Minister

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) There have been reports about shortage of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) at some of the Delhi government-run hospitals and the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Minister for State for Health Ashiwni Choubey informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He clarified that as far as central government hospitals in Delhi are concerned, there is no shortage of ARV in RML Hospital. "However, as reported by Safdarjung Hospital, there is shortage of ARV there due to huge patient load.... Currently, Safdarjung Hospital is getting monthly supply of 9,000 vials of Anti-Rabies Vaccine. "The hospital has reported that as per the current patient load, there is deficit of 4,000-5,000 vials per months. As informed by the hospital, the additional requirement of ARV in the hospital is being procured by the hospital through local purchase," Choubey said in a reply. Health being a state subject, it is primarily the responsibility of the state government to make efforts for procurement of vaccines for hospitals under the government of Delhi, he added. PTI PLB PLB SMNSMN