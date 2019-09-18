Shortcuts never worked for me, says Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao says he would always hear stories about how the film industry ran on connections and 'jugad' but they never worked in his favour when he was starting out.The actor is glad that he found success the traditional way, with a combination of hard work and talent. "When I was looking for work here, a lot of people told me 'jugad lagana padta hai'. You have to make contacts, do networking, go to parties. I didn't know any of that. So I could never manage that. I would meet casting directors and try and convince them to call me for auditions. That's how my journey began," Rajkummar told reporters at the trailer launch of his latest film "Made in China".The actor believes shortcuts don't work well in the long run and especially in a creative field. "There was no jugad in my career if there was, then I would have been finished early on (in career). In any artistic life, one can go a little ahead with 'jugad' but ultimately it is your hard work and talent that matters," he added."I am whatever I am today is because of the audience. I came from a small town in Gurgaon. I dreamt of being an actor and I got so much love from everyone. I have reached this far only because of my work. I have a lot of gratitude," he added."Made in China" will see the actor in the role of a Gujarati businessman who becomes successful thanks to 'jugad'.The film, also starring Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao, is directed by Mikhil Musale of the Gujarati award winning film "Wrong Side Raju" fame.Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, "Made in China" is slated for a Diwali release. PTI KKP BKBK