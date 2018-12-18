Shortlists for Oscars in nine categories announced

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 91st Oscars in nine categories, weeks before the nominations in other categories go live.Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.Semi-finalists in Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects are as follows:DOCUMENTARY FEATURECharm CityCommunionCrime + PunishmentDark MoneyThe Distant Barking of DogsFree SoloHale County This Morning, This EveningMinding the GapOf Fathers and SonsOn Her ShouldersRBGShirkersThe Silence of OthersThree Identical StrangersWont You Be My Neighbor?DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECTBlack SheepEnd GameLifeboatLos ComandosMy Dead Dads Porno TapesA Night at the GardenPeriod. End of Sentence.63 BoycottWomen of the GulagZionFOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMColombia, Birds of PassageDenmark, The GuiltyGermany, Never Look AwayJapan, ShopliftersKazakhstan, AykaLebanon, CapernaumMexico, RomaPoland, Cold WarSouth Korea, BurningMAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLINGBlack PantherBohemian RhapsodyBorderMary Queen of ScotsStan & OllieSuspiriaViceMUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)AnnihilationAvengers: Infinity WarThe Ballad of Buster ScruggsBlack PantherBlacKkKlansmanCrazy Rich AsiansThe Death of StalinFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldFirst ManIf Beale Street Could TalkIsle of DogsMary Poppins ReturnsA Quiet PlaceReady Player OneViceMUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster ScruggsTreasure from Beautiful BoyAll The Stars from Black PantherRevelation from Boy ErasedGirl In The Movies from DumplinWe Wont Move from The Hate U GiveThe Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins ReturnsTrip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins ReturnsKeep Reachin from QuincyIll Fight from RBGA Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the InternetOYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother YouShallow from A Star Is BornSuspirium from SuspiriaThe Big Unknown from WidowsANIMATED SHORT FILMAge of SailAnimal BehaviourBaoBilbyBird KarmaLate AfternoonLost & FoundOne Small StepPp le MorseWeekendsLIVE ACTION SHORT FILMCarolineChuchotageDetainmentFauveIcareMargueriteMay DayMotherSkinWaleVISUAL EFFECTSAnt-Man and the WaspAvengers: Infinity WarBlack PantherChristopher RobinFirst ManJurassic World: Fallen KingdomMary Poppins ReturnsReady Player OneSolo: A Star Wars StoryWelcome to MarwenPTI BKBK