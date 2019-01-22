Shree Cement Q3 down 9.6 pc to Rs 301 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Shree Cement on Tuesday reported a decline of 9.61 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 301.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 333.33 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.However, its total income was up 18.65 per cent to Rs 2,835.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,390.01 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.Total expenses rose to Rs 2,465.97 crore as against Rs 1,963.84 crore earlier, up 25.56 per cent.Its revenue from cement was up 16.32 per cent to Rs 2,559.38 crore, while revenue from the power segment climbed 43.77 per cent to Rs 502.60 crore.Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cement informed the exchanges that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2018-19.Shares of Shree Cement were trading at Rs 15,667.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.11 per cent. PTI KRH ABM