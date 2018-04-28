Shree Cement Q4 profit surges 31% to Rs 399 cr

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Shree Cement today reported an increase of 31.10 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 399.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 304.51 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 2.67 per cent to Rs 2,915.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,839.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shree Cements total expenses in Q4 FY 2017-18 were down 2.44 per cent to Rs 2,458.32 crore compared to Rs 2,520.04 crore in the corresponding quarter.

For the financial year 2017-18, Shree Cements net profit was at Rs 1,384.18 crore, up 3.36 per cent from Rs 1,339.11 crore in FY 2016-17.

Its total income rose by 5.23 per cent to Rs 10,548.58 crore in FY 2017-18 as against Rs 10,023.43 crore in the previous fiscal. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL