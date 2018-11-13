Shri Narendra Modi Announces Major MSME Reform - LegalDocs Successfully Secures 8.23 Crore for its MSME Clients

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Within 24 hours of announcement of Major MSME reforms, LegalDocs successfully helped its MSMEs clients to get 'online in principle approval' of MSME Loan. Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, made major announcements for MSME sector. In his 12 major announcements for MSME, best announcement for MSME is guaranteed free loan upto 1 crore in just 59 minutes. Getting Working Capital and Business Loan upto 1 crore will be a major relief to MSME sector. The best USP of 59 Minutes loan is, it is collateral free and has no guarantee attached. MSME loan is available at 2% lower interest rate. ?This will help MSMEs to uplift their business and have bigger dreams. LegalDocs is passionate to help MSMEs and is currently servicing 20,000 + MSMEs and startups for accounting, finance, compliance and legal work. Immediately after the launch of ?'PSB Loan in 59 Minutes' ?program ??by PM Shri Narendra Modi, LegalDocs has successfully executed this program. Gauravkumar Kate, CEO of LegalDocs was quick to mention, "In just 24 hours, LegalDocs helped many MSME clients to secure a loan approval of 1 crore which is the maximum limit of MSME loan. Total of 16 customers of LegalDocs cumulatively secured in principle approval loan approval of Rs 8.23 crores. 100% of LegalDocs MSMEs clients successfully secured the in principle approval, this was only possible due to proper accounting processes, timely GST filing, ROC filing and on-call legal advice by LegalDocs experts." LegalDocs is currently handholding more than 20,000 + SMEs and this is done with high service standards. Credit for this high standard of services goes to state-of-art technology and process-automation using AI. At LegalDocs, technology does the heavy lifting of day-to-day operational works. LegalDocs advice to young SMEs and startups - 'Days are gone when accounting, compliance and legal formalities was thought as a cost, with the smart digital world it works as one of the best investment. Customers should start allocating more importance towards this expense and they will be rewarded back.' To avail the benefits of Shri Narendra Modi led MSME business loan upto 1 crore, businesses can seek expert consultation at LegalDocs on helpline number is +91-90221-19922 or on chat support at legaldocs.co.in About LegalDocs:LegalDocs is India's fastest growing marketplace for CA, CS and lawyers. LegalDocs makes accounting and legal work Easy, Secure and Valid. Using India Stack infrastructure, LegalDocs is creating state-of-art experience of Digital India for Citizens of India. With LegalDocs one can create, validate and receive valid legal documents without stepping out of home. It is as simple as ordering from e-Commerce website.Website: https://legaldocs.co.in/Source: LegalDocs PWRPWR