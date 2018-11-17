Shri Renukaji Fair to commence on Sunday in Himachal

Nahan (HP), Nov 17 (PTI) The six-day 'Shri Renukaji Fair' will commence here on Sunday with the arrival of the palanquin of Lord Parashuram from the ancient temple in Jamu Koti village to the bank of Renuka lake. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate the fair and take part in the cultural ceremonies, Lalit Jain, Deputy Commissioner-Chairman, Renuka Development Board, said.He said Governor Acharya Devvrat will grace the occasion on the concluding day of the fair, November 23. The fair is an annual congregation of people in Sirmour district. It is a religious assembly dedicated to Lord Parashuram and his mother Bhagwati Renuka Ji. The fair also depicts the rich cultural heritage of Sirmour district.Scores of devotees from all over the state as well as from the adjoining states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi attend the fair.According to traditions, the fair commences on the eve of 'Devprobodhani Ekadashi' and concludes after the 'Purnima Snan' (full moon dip) in the holy Renuka Ji lake.PTI CORR SRY