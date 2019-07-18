Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra resumes in HP

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra resumed from Sinhgad Thursday morning, a day after it was suspended when a part of a glacier collapsed in Kullu district, the police said. Registration of pilgrims resumed at base camp in Sinhgad, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. Movement of pilgrims has initially been allowed up to Parvati Bagh, he said, adding that they will hopefully soon be allowed to go to the shrine after considering the weather. On Tuesday, five pilgrims were injured when a piece of the glacier collapsed on way to the shrine and on Wednesday, a 74-year-old man from Maharashtra died due to hypothermia. Subsequently, the 'yatra' to the shrine was temporarily stopped due to collapse of the glacier and landslides at various points due to rains on Tuesday. Considered tougher than the Amarnath pilgrimage, the 10-day Shrikhand Mahadev yatra began on July 15. Shrikhand Mahadev is revered by Hindus as one of the abodes of Lord Shiva. The Shivalingam is situated at a height of 18,750 feet above sea level in the lap of the Himalayas.PTI DJI AAR