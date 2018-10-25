Shriram City Union Finance Q2 profit up 6% at Rs 249 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Shriram City Union Finance Thursday reported a marginal 6.1 per cent rise in the net profit to Rs 249.27 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company's net profit stood at Rs 234.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.Total income of the company increased to Rs 1,515.81 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,290.30 crore in the same period a year earlier, Shriram City Union Finance said in a filing to stock exchanges.The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 60 per cent or Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. PTI DPMKJ