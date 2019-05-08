Shriram Transport Finance Q4 net declines 22 pc to Rs 746 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Shriram Transport Finance Company Wednesday reported a 22.4 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 746.04 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 961.76 crore in the same period of 2017-18, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in March quarter rose to Rs 3,880.43 crore from Rs 3,605.47 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting. It had paid an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on November 16, 2018. With this, the total dividend for the financial year 2018-19 will be Rs 12 per share. The company's total assets under management as on March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore as compared to Rs 96,260.61 crore as on March 31, 2018. Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Wednesday closed 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 1,027.90 on the BSE. PTI KPM RVKRVK