Shriya Pilgaonkar joins 'Bhangra Paa Le'

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has joined the cast of of RSVP's "Bhangra Paa Le", directed by Sneha Taurani.The film features Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon."I'm really excited to be part of Sneha's debut film 'Bhangra Pa le'. She is so much fun to work with. My track with Sunny in the film is beautiful and it was my first time shooting in Punjab which I loved. "RSVP has been doing some really good work and I'm happy to be part of one of their upcoming films," Shriya said in a statement. Dheeraj Rattan has penned the screenplay, which shifts between the past and present and showcases romance through the ages.