Shun single use plastic, says PM, launches programme to vaccinate 500 mn livestock

(Eds: Updates with PM's quotes) Mathura (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Asking people to shun single use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the wanton use of plastic posed a hazard to the environment and had led to livestock and fish being killed. Modi was addressing a gathering here after joining women in segregating plastic from waste at the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' programme. The prime minister sat on the ground with women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them out in sorting plastic from waste to drive home a powerful message in his mission to end single-use plastic. Modi, who is on a day's visit to this Uttar Pradesh town, launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis in livestock. With 100 per cent funding from the Central government till 2024, the Rs 12,652 crore programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD. The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease. PTI NAV SMI MINMIN