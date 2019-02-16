Shutdown in parts of Valley against attacks on Kashmiris

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) A shutdown was observed in Lal Chowk city centre and adjoining areas here on Saturday as a mark of protest against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state.Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Residency Road and other adjoining areas downed their shutters at 3 pm in response to a shutdown called by trade bodies of the Valley earlier in the day.The traders also took out a protest march to condemn the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country.They demanded safety of Kashmiri traders and students outside the Valley.Various trade bodies and employees' unions also held a protest at Press Colony here.The trade bodies have also called for Kashmir bandh on Sunday.The bandh call was issued by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Forum, Kashmir Economic Alliance and other trade bodies of the Valley.Meanwhile, protests also broke out amid a spontaneous shutdown in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.Most of the shops in Anantnag town were shut to protest the violent demonstrations in Jammu and alleged harassment of Kashmiris in other parts of the country.Protests broke out in Jammu over the terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday. A curfew has been imposed in Jammu as a precautionary measure.Later on Saturday, groups of youth clashed with security forces in Anantnag after rumours spread about a Kashmiri driver being killed in an attack in Jammu.However, police refuted the rumours, saying they were totally baseless and fake. PTI SSB DIVDIV