SI arrested for taking bribe in Sant Kabir Nagar

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector of Khalilabad Kotwali Police in Sant Kabir Nagar district here was arrested Thursday after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an accused whose case he was handling, officials said. Based on a complaint, the Gorakhpur Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by Inspector Ramdhari Mishra, laid a trap at a sweet shop near Mehndawal by-pass where SI Srikant Chaubey was caught receiving the bribe amount, officials said. One Shatrughan Singh, who is an accused in a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) registered at Khalilabad Police Station, contacted the Anti-Corruption Bureau and complained against Chaubey, saying the SI had asked for Rs 20,000 bribe to remove his name from the case. Chaubey is the investigating officer in Singh's case. Singh is a resident of Sarbasi village in Bansgaon area in Gorakhpur district. A case has been registered against Chaubey at Mahuli Police Station under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, ASP, Sant Kabir Nagar, Asit Srivastav said.