SI suspended for bigamy in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A police sub-inspector (SI) in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was suspended allegedly for bigamy, a senior official said Wednesday. The SI, Lavik Tyagi, posted at Thana Bhawan, was suspended Tuesday, the official said. According to SP Ajay Kumar Pandey, the action was taken after Tyagi's second wife submitted a complaint in this regard. The SI had married her around five years ago and also has a child from his second marriage, Pandey said. PTI CORR RDK CK