Sia releasing new music in 2019

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Singer Sia will be releasing a new album and a ''feature length musial'', which she has written and directed, next year. The record will mark her ninth studio album and her first since her festive themed 'Everyday Is Christmas' album, released in November 2017.Sia made the revelation on Twitter. When a fan asked her about her plans to release new music, the "Cheap thrills" hitmaker replied, ''Next year I'm releasing an album and a feature length musical I wrote and directed. Lots of fun things to come!''Her last regular album was 'This Is Acting' which came out in January 2016.PTI SHDSHD