Siam initiates drive against stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM on Monday said it along with Punjab government has initiated an awareness drive against stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in association with the Department of Agriculture and the Punjab Pollution Board, has initiated the awareness campaign from Chandigarh and Patiala from Monday, the industry body said in a statement. As part of the 25-day campaign, roadshows will be held at locations where farmers come to sell their crops, it added. Besides, interactive sessions will be held in the form of quizzes, corner plays and skits in all the mandis (grain selling places), SIAM said. Further, as part of the initiative farmers will also be educated on ways to yield better crops by using latest technologies. "This is the first-of-its-kind initiative by SIAM and our aim is to ensure the stoppage of crop stubble burning across 90 per cent of the targeted 7,400 acres of farmland in Jasso Majra and surrounding villages," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said. Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh has led to widespread air pollution in various cities including Delhi/NCR.