Siblings killed as wall collapses in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jun 2 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister were killed when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed here, police said Sunday. The incident took place at Bhamiya road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Rajpal Singh said.He said the incident took place when a dust storm hit the city which was followed by rain.The children, who lived in a nearby house, were playing near the building.After the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where both were declared as brought dead. Their father Suresh Kumar runs a tea shop in the locality, said Singh. PTI Cor SUN DVDV