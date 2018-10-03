SIDBI launches awareness campaign to promote entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has launched a national level entrepreneurship awareness campaign 'Udyam Abhilasha' to promote entrepreneurship in the 115 aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog.The campaign was launched on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi On Tuesday."The campaign would be running parallelly from October 3 to October 8, 2018 across India. The campaign would create and strengthen cadre of more than 800 trainers to provide entrepreneurship training to aspiring youth across these districts thus encouraging them to enter the admired segment of entrepreneurs," an official statement said on Wednesday.The SIDBI has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle, (CSC SPV) set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT for implementing the campaign through their CSCs. Speaking about the campaign, Mohammad Mustafa, CMD, SIDBI, said the idea is to remove information asymmetry and make these youth in these resource challenged districts to be access rich.The objective is to inspire rural youth in aspirational districts to be entrepreneurs by assisting them to set up their own enterprise, and to impart trainings through digital medium across the country. It will focus on women aspirants in these aspirational districts to encourage women entrepreneurship and to assist participants to become bankable and avail credit facility from banks to set up their own enterprise. SIDBI is also taking up with stakeholders including Banks, NABARD, NBFCs, SFBs, District Industries Centres, State etc to be a part of this campaign and ensure mutlifold impact, it said. PTI DPMKJ