Siddharth Tiwari joins BIS as Chief Representative for Asia, Pacific

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Siddharth Tiwari as the Chief Representative for Asia and the Pacific. Tiwari, who took up his new position on November 1, succeeds Eli Remolona, who was Chief Representative of the Asian Office from 2008 to 2018.He is based in the BIS's Representative Office for Asia and the Pacific in Hong Kong SAR and in this role, Tiwari will work to deepen cooperation between the BIS and central banks in Asia and the Pacific. "I welcome Siddharth to the senior management team, and in light of his rich experience look forward to his contribution to enhancing all areas of the Bank's work - whether in international cooperation, in economic research or in banking activities," BIS General Manager Agustn Carstens said. Tiwari has served as Executive Secretary to the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance. He has occupied top-level positions at the IMF that have allowed him to work on significant issues of relevance to the Asia-Pacific region. He holds an MA and a PhD in economics from the University of Chicago.