Siddhartha Mohanty takes over as COO of LIC Housing Finance

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance Thursday said Siddhartha Mohanty has been appointed as its chief operating officer. Prior to taking over as the position, he was executive director with LIC of India. Mohanty started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC of India in 1985 and has risen through the ranks to this senior position, LIC Housing Finance said in a statement on Thursday. PTI DP HRS