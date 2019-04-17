Sidhu an 'unguided missile', needs to be controlled, says Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij Wednesday termed Navjot Singh Sidhu as an "unguided missile" and said the Congress leader's "remote lies in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's hands". The remarks came a day after the cricketer-turned-politician stoked controversy by urging Muslim voters of a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar with sizeable population of the minority community to vote en bloc and defeat (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. "Sidhu is an unguided missile, which needs to be controlled," Haryana's Health and Sports Minister said in a statement here. "Sidhu's remote lies in Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's hands. As he keeps getting guidelines from there, he acts accordingly here," he alleged. Vij suggested that "such people should leave India and go to Pakistan". He alleged that for votes, Sidhu wants to divide Hindus and Muslims. An FIR was lodged against Sidhu for violating the model code of conduct by exhorting Muslim voters in Bihar to vote en bloc to defeat Modi. PTI SUN VSD SNESNE