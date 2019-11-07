scorecardresearch
Sidhu given political clearance to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pak

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was given political clearance by the government on Thursday to take part in the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side on Saturday, official sources said. Sidhu had sought permission of the external affairs ministry to attend the event following an invitation by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Political clearance has been granted to Sidhu to travel through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on November 9, the sources said. PTI MPB MPB SMNSMN

