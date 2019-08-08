Sidhu inaugurates streetlight project

Amritsar, Aug 8 (PTI) Having stayed away from the limelight after his resignation as the Punjab cabinet minister last month, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday inaugurated a streetlight project in Amritsar East, his assembly constituency. Sidhu also allowed local residents, especially children, to get selfies clicked with him. A large number of people assembled at the site to have a glimpse of the former minister. However, he continued to maintain distance from the media. Before going to his assembly constituency, Sidhu paid obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar in Verka here. Sidhu also met his supporters, including municipal councillors from his constituency. The cricketer-turned-politician had skipped the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had resigned as a minister last month after his portfolio was changed in a cabinet reshuffle in June. The Punjab CM had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolio. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDKRDK