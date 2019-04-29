Sidhu insulted hardworking, common people of the country: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The BJP attacked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday for his "one wrong vote can make your children 'chaiwala' or 'chowkidar'" remark, saying the Punjab minister has insulted the hardworking, common people of the country. The Congress party looks down on the people who sell tea, pakoras and those who work as 'chowkidars' (watchmen), BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said and asked why was the Congress party was insulting the people "who work really hard to keep their families afloat". Earlier in the day, Sidhu, in a tweet, said, "One wrong vote can make your children chaiwala, pakorawala or chowkidar. Better prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair." "Today the kind of tweets that Mr Navjot Singh Sidhu had put out insulted the common people of the country, who actually work really hard to make their ends meet. "People who are self-made, who are entrepreneurs in their own lives and people who work in small enterprisers to make their livelihoods meet, the Congress party apparently has no respect for them," Rao told reporters during a press briefing at the BJP office. Taking a dig at the Congress' top leadership, Rao said these common people are not like the Congress leadership which "lives off the names of their parents and their grandparents and have nothing to really show for achievements and contributions." PTI JTR JTR INDIND