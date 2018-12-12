Sidhu meets Amarinder; says talks 'cordial'

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu called on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his residence Wednesday and held "cordial talks".The meeting follows demands for Sidhu's resignation from his cabinet colleagues after he had said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was his "captain" while Amarinder Singh was an "Army captain". He made the remarks when asked by media that why did he attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan despite the CM's disapproval. "The talks between us were cordial," Sidhu told reporters after visiting the chief minister.Without divulging much details, he said they talked on many other things and Amarinder's health is now better. The chief minister was unwell due to bout of viral fever."The love and affection which I got from the CM after meeting him is indicative of the fact that the whole issue had been blown out of proportion," he said, adding that "the CM did not say anything to me in this respect(controversy)...many times certain things are misinterpreted". This was Sidhu's first meeting with Amarinder Singh after a controversy erupted over his remarks.Sidhu, however, had later described Amarinder Singh as a "fatherly figure" and had said he will sort out the issue with him. "You don't wash dirty linen in public. He (Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure. I love him. I respect him. I will sort it out myself," Sidhu had told reporters during poll campaigning in Rajasthan. TI VSD SUN DPB