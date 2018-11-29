Sidhu plays down photo with 'pro-Khalistan' leader

Attari (Amritsar), Nov 29 (PTI) Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu played down Thursday his appearance in a photograph with "pro-Khalistan leader" Gopal Singh Chawla during his visit to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. "They showered love so much there. Every day ten thousands pictures were clicked. Among them who is Chawla or Cheema that I do not know," Sidhu said after returning from the neighbouring nation.Sidhu was strongly criticised by the opposition parties for the photograph. The Shiromani Akali Dal Thursday asked the Punjab cabinet minister whether "India is his priority or not". PTI CHS SUN VSD DPB