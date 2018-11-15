Sidhu to campaign for Cong in poll-bound Chhattisgarh from Friday

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will start campaigning Friday for the Congress in Chhattisgarh where second phase of polling will take place on November 20.The cricketer-turned-politician is among the several star campaigners selected by the Congress for poll campaigning in Chhattisgarh.I will start campaigning tomorrow in Chhattisgarh, Sidhu said on Thursday.The Congress leader said he will be campaigning for three days in the poll-bound state. The first day is packed with five rallies, he said.Before his visit to the state, Sidhu paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.The first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh was held in 18 of the 90 Assembly seats on November 12. Polling for the remaining 72 seats will be held on November 20.Sidhu has also been asked to campaign for six days each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. PTI CHS SUN VSD ANBANBANBANB